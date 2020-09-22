SASKATOON -- As students across the country headed back to class, Canada's chief medical health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said parents should expect to see cases of the virus in schools.

This has proved true in the Saskatoon area. Confirmed cases of the illness began emerging by the second week of classes after school resumed on Sept. 8 with many COVID-19 precautions in place.

In the article below you will find an interactive map of cases in and around Saskatoon. Here are the cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatoon area schools to date:

Sept. 13: In a letter to parents, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) reports that a case of COVID-19 has been discovered at Holy Cross High School.

Sept. 14: GSCS alerts parents about positive cases at two schools, École St. Peter School and St. Joseph High School.

Sept. 16: Cases are found at two more GSCS schools, St. Mark School and Bethlehem Catholic High School.

Sept. 21: Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) says it was contacted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority about two positive cases of COVID-19. - one at Colette Bourgonje School, the other at James L. Alexander School. A case of COVID-19 is also identified at Valley Manor Elementary School in Martensville, which is part of the Prairie Spirit School Division.

--With files from the Canadian Press