SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says one new COVID-19 case was discovered Tuesday at École St. Peter School and Holy Cross High School.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the school division said in a news release.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has determined there is no risk to students at École St. Peter, the division said. All classes will continue as scheduled.

Affected cohorts at Holy Cross will switch to online instruction starting Wednesday.