Cineplex on Friday opened a new theatre complex at The Centre Mall. Here’s everything you need to know.

It’s big

The theatre spans more than 30,000 square feet. It features luxury recliner seating as well as UltraAVX experiences and reclining D-BOX motion seats.

It’s kid-friendly

The theatre includes an auditorium designed for families with young children. The Cineplex Clubhouse features colourful décor, playful seating, a curated selection of family-friendly films and an indoor play structure where kids can climb, slide and explore before the movie begins.

How hungry are you?

Guests can enjoy a variety of concessions and food options, including Cineplex’s famous popcorn. Guests can also treat themselves to pizza from Outtakes as well as Cineplex’s Melt Sweet Creations concept, which specializes in indulgent frozen desserts, the company says.

What’s playing?

Seven movies are playing at the moment, ranging from the children's movie Abominable to the comic book inspired Joker.

The full list includes: