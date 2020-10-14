SASKATOON -- Another Saskatoon school has had an individual test positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Saskatoon Public Schools says Evan Hardy Collegiate was contacted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and notified of an individual who tested positive. Students and staff in the affected classroom and those who may have been in close contact with the individual have been notified.

SPS says the school is operating as usual and is making sure students continue to follow mask protocols, physical distancing and stay in their cohorts.

The SHA is administering the contact tracing.