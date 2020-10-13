SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) is temporarily closing one of its elementary schools and moving to online learning after someone there tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the school board said the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) made it aware of the positive case at Father Vachon School on Monday. GSCS said the SHA is in the early stages of contact tracing, but said the individual was in multiple locations of the school and had touched some equipment and supplies.

As a precaution and at the recommendation of the SHA, the school board said learning will be moved online for students at Father Vachon School starting Monday, and running until Oct. 21st. During that time, GSCS said staff will do a deep clean of the building.

It adds that it's working with public health officials to inform parents and caregivers, and is checking to make sure students have proper access to the technology needed for online learning. No further information is being released in order to protect the individual’s identity, the release said.

“We continue to pray for the health and well-being of all members of our communities who are ill, and we hope they are doing great,” GSCS said in the release."

The school board said everyone has a shared responsibility to keep COVID-19 from entering schools. It's reminding students and families to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if they are ill, call HealthLine 811 if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distance and wear a mask when appropriate.