SASKATOON -- A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Warman Community Middle School.

Public health will be contacting parents of students and any visitors who may have come in close contact with the positive case, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Lisa Mason.

The letter states if a household is not contacted by public health officials, the student is not considered a close contact to the positive case.

The classroom or cohort the individual was a part of has been contacted about the new infection, according to the letter.

The news comes as Saskatchewan shattered its single-day record for new infection on Saturday, recording 308 new cases of COVID-19. Of those new cases, 123 were tied to Saskatoon.