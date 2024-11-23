Watermain break closes Saskatoon road

The City of Saskatoon is advising motorists of road closures due to a watermain break that caused flooding on Millar Avenue near Circle Drive.

The northbound and southbound Warman Road access ramps to Circle Drive westbound were closed Friday night along with the outside lane on Circle Drive westbound east of Millar Avenue.

According to the city, the watermain break on Millar Avenue at 43rd Street caused flooding in the area for several hours that froze as temperatures dropped.

In a release sent Saturday morning, the city said the Warman Road access ramps to Circle Drive Westbound have reopened, however, Millar Avenue remains closed at 43rd Street in all directions.

The city says water is turned off for businesses in the area during the repair that will take a day to complete.

Saskatoon Transit riders may experience disruptions due to the road closures.