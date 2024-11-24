SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon schools will be closed Monday following heavy snowfall

    According to the city of Saskatoon, 20 centimetres of snow has fallen since Saturday. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) According to the city of Saskatoon, 20 centimetres of snow has fallen since Saturday. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) has announced that all schools will be closed on Monday due to heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions.

    SPS says the decision was made in discussion with emergency services to prioritize the safety of students and staff.

    “This cancellation will reduce the number of vehicles on the streets, thereby allowing the city to clear streets more efficiently,” SPS said in a release Sunday afternoon.

    Classes for Greater Sasaktoon Catholic Schools also have been cancelled for Monday. This includes GSCS schools in Wrman, Martensville, Humboldt and Biggar.

    All schools are expected to resume regular operations on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

    Saskatoon has remained under weather warnings following heavy snowfall Saturday night.

    According to the city of Saskatoon, 20 centimetres of snow has fallen since Saturday.

    Environment Canada says the city will accumulate up to 30 centimetres by end of weekend.

    The city says transit riders can expect delays and service interruptions as the crews are clearing roads – a with a focus on priority streets.

