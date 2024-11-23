Make A Wish kids get early holiday magic in Saskatoon

This holiday season, Make-A-Wish kids and their families are experiencing the magic of Christmas a little early at Saskatoon’s historic Hotel Bessborough.

On Saturday, families gathered for a special event featuring an early visit from Santa Claus and gifts designed to bring joy to children facing challenging times.

“I’m getting my tree, opening up my present, and meeting Santa,” said one Make-A-Wish kid.

Each family received a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, generously adorned with gifts tailored for their children. The event brought warmth and happiness, offering a moment of relief and joy during a difficult journey.

“We’re super grateful,” said Jade Flota, a Make-A-Wish mom. “It’s so nice to see these kids feel special.”

For one family, the event held an especially personal significance.

“My brother was actually a Wish Kid when he was younger,” said the father of the family. “It’s really good being involved in this now because I know what an impact it makes.”

The trees and gifts were made possible by corporate sponsorships and community donations. This year, CN stepped up to sponsor seven trees for the seven families in attendance.

Flota extended heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors and donors who made the event possible.

“Thank you to anyone who donates, sponsors, and shows special attention towards these kiddos,” she said. “It means a lot, and I know it means a lot to my daughter, Maddy,” said Flota.

For these families, the event is more than a holiday celebration—it’s a reminder of community support and the power of generosity during the festive season.