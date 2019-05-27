Station Place, a longtime staple in Saskatoon’s restaurant industry, will close its doors June 27.

The family-run business located at 221 Idylwyld Dr. N opened its doors in 1984 and soon gained popularity for its unique location and décor.

Located in Saskatoon’s old train station, the upscale Greek-Canadian restaurant holds two external train boxes giving customers the opportunity to have an antique dining experience. The restaurant has hosted high profile celebrities including Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers and Gordie Howe.

Owned by the Arvanitis family, the group of four brothers immigrated to Canada from Greece in the early 1960s. It was a difficult time that co-owner Stavros Arvanitis says influenced the family’s hope for a better life.

“You don’t know the language, you have nothing, you’re looking for shelter and to fill the belly up.”

Thirty-five years later the group of brothers say they are ready for retirement, though Stavro says saying goodbye to his customers will be difficult.

“I love the people we meet here every day and I think we did a good job here every day.”

The family has sold the restaurant to the Winnipeg-based chain Old Spaghetti Factory