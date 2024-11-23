'I'm excited to take it on': Saskatoon businesses weigh in on GST exemption

Some local businesses say the federal government’s recent plan to pull back GST on several items is a positive initiative, but it should have been rolled out earlier in the holiday season.

Anthony Foster, owner of Next Level Game Exchange, said while there is still some confusion, the tax break is exciting.

“I'm excited to take it on. I think it's going to be great trying to keep money in the hands of consumers,” Foster told CTV News in an interview on Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced plans to remove GST on some items, including food, alcohol, children’s toys, and video games.

The exemption starts on December 14 and will end on February 15.

Margot Orr with the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce said some businesses are voicing concerns with the timing of the tax break.

“A mid-December rollout can really limit its holiday impact. So, there are some questions around that, if it really will alleviate the affordability concerns for the average consumer or really necessarily benefit businesses,” Orr said.

Anthony Foster echoes those concerns.

“I'm a little disappointed it only starts December 14. I think if that started a little earlier it'd be great for everybody, but it'll definitely help some people save some money,” Foster said.

He said he still has to figured out the logistics of what qualifies for the exemption and said he’s not quite sure what to expect.