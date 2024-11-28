'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads

Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.

Residents have been taking to social media describing intersections as “roller coaster rides” due to the slippery, bumpy conditions caused by the ruts.

“Nothing was moving Monday for sure,” said Clayton, a construction worker who had seen cars bottlenecking and sliding around in Brighton. “It wasn’t too bad, I mean, it’s pretty icy here when people start moving and spinning the tires and what not.”

The City of Saskatoon says grading has been completed on all priority 1, 2 and 3 streets. Crews are now focused on business improvement districts and school zones, as well as “localized areas of concern.”

Sidewalk clearing has begun for accessible loading zones and bus stops around town.

“It’s gotten better since the snow has packed down,” said Robert Scott, owner of Glenwood Auto Service.

“It’s a lot easier to drive. I know that our street here in front of our shop was pretty mushy on Monday. A lot of small, two-wheel drive cars were having a hard time getting around if they didn’t have winter tires on.”

Scott says taking those bumps can be hard on your vehicle’s suspension and alignment.

“Everybody in Saskatchewan, just because of how our roads are and how we have potholes in the springtime especially, everyone should do an alignment probably once every year to 18 months.”

Scott says another problem that arises after a big storm is a buildup of packed snow and ice inside the spokes of the wheel, which can affect ride comfort too.

“On Monday my truck was vibrating,” said Scott. “I parked it in the wash bay overnight, melted it out. It was good the next day. But you’re going to have the snowpack in there, your car is going to be vibrating somewhere in the 60 to 80 kilometres an hour range.”

Scott says he’d like the city to better plan for heavy snowfalls and budget accordingly without raising taxes.

“Our budget should be able to cover get a lot of snow from end of October until the end of March or early April,” he said. “They should plan for that, and if there’s a surplus, put it in the next year’s budget for snow removal.”

But while some are frustrated with the roads, others say it’s part of Saskatoon winters.

“It’s Saskatchewan, it’s winter in Saskatchewan, it just happens right,” said Clayton. “You’re going to get snow and you’re going to get ruts. Just kind of got to deal with it.”