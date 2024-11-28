Saskatchewan Polytechnic unveils ambulance simulator

Students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic are learning to navigate the challenges of working in a moving ambulance, thanks to a cutting-edge simulator.

The simulator, designed to mimic the shaking and instability of a real emergency vehicle, is a new tool in preparing paramedic students for the realities of their future jobs.

“They'll feel what it actually feels like to skid out, but do it in a safe environment,” said Matt McGurk, paramedic program academic director. “Not doing it for the first time in a real ambulance and causing harm allows them to get that fear out of the way and be ready in real life.”

For student Brady Gaucher, who has never worked in a moving ambulance, the simulation has been a game-changer.

“To go from being in a room and dealing with a patient just on the ground to this—it’s a lot different,” Gaucher said. “I never would have expected how it feels to be in the back of an ambulance. It moves around a lot, and you need good footing.”

Janie Kennedy, another student with prior experience in ambulances, found the simulator highly accurate.

“It’s very accurate, especially with our Saskatchewan roads being rough and the weather unpredictable,” Kennedy said. “You get to feel how the box moves, especially since you’re sitting on the axle. It’s a unique experience compared to being in the front seat.”

The simulator consists of two components: one for driving and another for the cabin, offering a comprehensive and safe training environment. Saskatchewan Polytechnic hopes the technology will help produce highly skilled paramedics ready to handle real-world emergencies.