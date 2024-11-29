SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Ontario men arrested after Saskatoon police seize 16 kilos of meth, nearly $70K in cash

    Saskatoon police say officers arrested three 20-year-old men Wednesday afternoon and seized nearly $70,000, in cash as well as various illicit drugs.

    Two of the three men, both from Ontario, were taken into custody around 2:00 p.m. without incident at a business on the 3100 block of Clarence Avenue South, a Saskatoon police news release said.

    A third 20-year-old man was arrested without incident a short time later, police added.

    Police say they seized approximately 16 kilograms of meth, 470 grams of powdered cocaine, 175 grams of carffentanyl, four litres of gamma-hydroxybutrate, 16 grams of fentanyl, $69,269 in cash and assorted drug trafficking paraphernalia.

    Officers said the seizures were made after the search of three vehicles and a residence on Kolynchuk Manor early Thursday morning.

    A total of 15 charges have been laid against the three suspects with all three remaining in Saskatoon police custody making their first court appearances Thursday afternoon, the release said.

