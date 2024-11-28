Extreme cold warning issued for Saskatoon

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, on Thursday.

Residents can expect wind chill values near minus 40 C Thursday night and into Friday morning.

According to Environment Canada, an arctic airmass moving over the region will drop overnight temperatures to near minus 30 C and below. Combined with winds of 10 to 15 km/h, extreme wind chill values will reach -40 C.

The warning is also in place for the R.M. of Great Bend including Radisson and Borden, the R.M. of Laird including Waldheim Hepburn and Laird, the R.M. of Corman Park including Martensville Warman and Langham, the R.M. of Aberdeen including Aberdeen, and the R.M. of Arm River including Davidson and Girvin.

The weather agency says the temperatures will moderate through the day on Friday.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk, according to Environment Canada.

“Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada advises residents to take precautions and monitor alerts and forecasts during this period of extreme cold.