Saskatoon police seek tips in homicide outside Fairhaven School

Saskatoon police are renewing calls for public assistance in solving a homicide that occurred in June outside Fairhaven School.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on June 12, police responded to a report of an injured person in the 400 block of Forrester Road, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

The 66-year-old man was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injures. An autopsy confirmed him to be the victim of homicide.

A police spokesperson said at the time that they don't believe the victim and the attacker were known to each other.

Investigators are asking anyone living in the area of Hull Crescent, Forrester Road, Olmstead Road, Cooper Way and Cooper Crescent to review any security cameras on their properties for signs of suspicious activity between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Police are also asking area residents to check their yards and disposal bins for discarded evidence that may be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.