Sask. woman charged with manslaughter after fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation.

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25, Spiritwood RCMP responded to the scene for an assault where they found a man with serious injuries, Saskatchewan RCMP said in a release.

Police say the victim, 24-year-old Ryikis Bill from Pelican Lake First Nation, was later pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

His family has been notified and victim services made available to them.

The 20-year-old woman, Zelda Bill also from Pelican Lake First Nation, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with manslaughter.

She appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes continue to investigate.