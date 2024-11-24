Saskatoon digs out from another snowfall

Saskatoon residents are digging out from another major snowfall that blanketed the city overnight.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings, with accumulations of up to 30 centimeters expected.

The weather agency says a low-pressure system over northern Montana will continue to spread a large area of accumulating snow across most of southern Saskatchewan into Sunday.

For western areas, this accumulating snow will taper off Sunday morning. For east-central areas of the province, the heavy snow will linger into Sunday evening.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.” The weather agency said.

The City of Saskatoon says the city’s snowfall accumulation is about 20 centimeters since Saturday afternoon which has caused disruptions to city services.

According to the city, transit riders can expect delays and service interruptions as the crews are clearing roads with focusing on priority streets.

The city says it may activate the Roadways Emergency Response Plan (ERP) if snow accumulation reaches 25 centimeters this weekend and light vehicles can no longer navigate city streets.

The city says more snow is expected throughout Sunday and the crews will continue working around the clock to address accumulation and drifting.

Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and allow extra time for their commutes.