Advertisement
COVID-19 case confirmed at Saskatoon high school
Friaaz Azeez gets tested for COVID-19 from a health care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
SASKATOON -- A positive case of COVID-19 has been found at another Saskatoon high school.
On Oct. 15, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) contacted Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) and informed the division of a confirmed case at Bishop Murray High School, according to a GSCS media release.
"Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled," GSCS said.
The SHA is conducting contact tracing and the division is working with Public Health to contact parents and caregivers, GSCS said.