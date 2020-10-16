SASKATOON -- A positive case of COVID-19 has been found at another Saskatoon high school.

On Oct. 15, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) contacted Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) and informed the division of a confirmed case at Bishop Murray High School, according to a GSCS media release.

"Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled," GSCS said.

The SHA is conducting contact tracing and the division is working with Public Health to contact parents and caregivers, GSCS said.