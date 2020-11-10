SASKATOON -- Classes at Martensville High School will be moving all classes online effective immediately, as the school moves to Level four in the Saskatchewan Safe Schools plan.

In a letter to families, the Prairie Spirit School Division says the change will remain in place until Monday, Nov. 23. The plan is to move the school back to level three after that until the Christmas break.

“These plans will depend on further direction and information from the Saskatchewan Health Authority,” the letter reads. “Dr. Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, has described the move to level 3 or level 4 as an additional layer of protection for our students and staff. We appreciate this perspective as we make these plans with safety as our priority”

It says although cases have been diagnosed in individuals at Martensville High School, it still has not been classified as an outbreak. The letter says that decision lies in the hands of the SHA.

“You can expect to hear from your teachers once they return to school on Thursday, Nov. 12. Information about Quarter 1 final exams scheduled for the end of this week will be forthcoming,” reads the letter to families.