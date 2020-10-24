SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Schools says it has become aware of positive COVID-19 cases at two of its schools and is taking appropriate measures.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has identified two positive COVID-19 cases at Marion M. Graham Collegiate and as a result, will be declaring an outbreak at the school, according to a release sent out by the school board.

The SHA also identified a positive COVID-19 case at Centennial Collegiate.

The school board has notified the impacted classes at both schools as well as the school communities at large, the release said.

Saskatoon Public Schools said classes will continue as scheduled on Tuesday as Monday is a previously scheduled professional development day.

Contact tracing is currently underway.

The school board said public health officials will be directly contacting individuals who may have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive.

Risk of exposure is considered low for anyone who is not a close contact, the release said.

To date, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 15 positive cases at 14 schools. Aside from Marion M. Graham Collegiate, all other schools had one positive case each.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our first priority. The safety protocols our schools have put in place are critical to reducing the risk of transmission,” the school board said in the release.

Some measures the school board said it is taking include mask requirements, proper hand hygiene, physical distancing when possible and cohorting classes.