COVID-19 cases confirmed at three Saskatoon schools
Personal protection equipment is seen on the teacher's desk in classroom in preparation for the new school year at the Willingdon Elementary School in Montreal, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has identified positive COVID-19 cases in three of its Saskatoon schools.
A confirmed case was found in an individual at Holy Family Catholic School, Bishop James Mahoney High School and St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre.
"The affected classrooms/cohorts will switch to online instruction starting Nov. 17," GSCS said.
The division said it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers and that risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.