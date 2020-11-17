SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has identified positive COVID-19 cases in three of its Saskatoon schools.

A confirmed case was found in an individual at Holy Family Catholic School, Bishop James Mahoney High School and St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre.

"The affected classrooms/cohorts will switch to online instruction starting Nov. 17," GSCS said.

The division said it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers and that risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.