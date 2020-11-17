SASKATOON -- The Martensville Minor Hockey Association (MMHA) is temporarily suspending its season due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

"We are hearing of numerous confirmed cases showing up in our community," the MMHA said in an email sent Monday night.

"Continuing is just too risky."

The association said it arrived at the decision after consulting with health care professionals.

In the email, the MMHA said that surrounding communities were wary about playing its teams and many have been concerned about attending practices and games.

The association said it plans to resume the season on Dec. 1 "should the situation in Martensville allow that to happen."