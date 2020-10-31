SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said an individual at St. Joseph High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the school board said it was made aware of the positive case by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Friday evening.

GSCS said it is working with public health and has informed parents and caregivers. The SHA is conducting contact tracing.

Risk of exposure for anyone who is not considered a close contact remains low, the school board said.

Another case of COVID-19 was confirmed at St. Joseph High School last week.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” GSCS said in the release.

The school board said social behaviour outside of school affects COVID-19 cases in schools, and is reminding people to continue following the health measures that have been put in place.

GSCS said students and families are reminded to perform the daily health screening, stay home if they are ill, call HealthLine 811 if they are experiencing symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distance as much as possible and wear a mask when appropriate.