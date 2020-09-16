SASKATOON -- Two more Saskatoon schools have had confirmed cases COVID-19.

The cases were found at St. Mark Community School and Bethlehem Catholic High school, according to an emailed statement from Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

"We are working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers, and the SHA is conducting contact tracing," spokesperson Derrick Kunz said.

"To protect privacy of individuals, we are not able to share or discuss details."

The confirmed cases come after news of cases of COVID-19 at three other Saskatoon schools earlier this week.