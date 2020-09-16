SASKATOON -- According to the Saskatchewan government's COVID-19 update on Wednesday, 21 cases of the disease have now been linked to a Sept. 13 gathering in Saskatoon.

The number accounts for nearly half of the 47 active cases in the Saskatoon area as of Wednesday.

Health officials believe that there may be more cases related to the gathering.

"Contact tracing efforts are underway, and it is likely that other cases will be identified before this chain of transmission is resolved," the province said in the release.

There were 107 active cases in Saskatchewan as of Wednesday, according to the province.