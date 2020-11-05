SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has notified Saskatoon Public Schools of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at two of its schools.

On Tuesday, the SHA reported a single case at Willowgrove School and a single case at Centennial Collegiate, according to a statement from the school division.

"This was communicated to staff, families in impacted classes, and each school community," the division said.

Both schools are open and are running as scheduled, the division said.