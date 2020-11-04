SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says a person has tested positive for COVID-19 at E.D. Feehan Catholic High School.

“The SHA is conducting contact tracing, and we are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers,” the school division said in a news release Wednesday.

“Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled.¬”

The division says it is becoming increasingly important that health measures are followed to decrease both the spread of COVID-19 and the risk of it entering schools.