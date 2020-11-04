Advertisement
COVID-19 case confirmed at E.D. Feehan Catholic High School
An image enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says a person has tested positive for COVID-19 at E.D. Feehan Catholic High School.
“The SHA is conducting contact tracing, and we are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers,” the school division said in a news release Wednesday.
“Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled.¬”
The division says it is becoming increasingly important that health measures are followed to decrease both the spread of COVID-19 and the risk of it entering schools.