SASKATOON -- Due to the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon, visitor restrictions will remain in place in place at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) facilities in the city.

"In order to keep everyone in SHA facilities and care homes safe during this time, family presence/visitation restrictions for compassionate reasons only in all Saskatoon SHA facilities and affiliates will remain in effect," the SHA said in a news release.

"The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe."

The SHA said compassionate care reasons may include, but are not limited to:

Family or support persons during end-of-life care

Major surgery

Intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics

Long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet

Inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges

The visitor limitations will be reassessed by 4:00 p.m. Nov. 10, the SHA said.