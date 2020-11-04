SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the figure skating side of ACT Arena in Saskatoon.

That area is fully leased by a third-party organization and has a separate entrance from the public rink, the city said in a news release.

“It is our understanding that SHA will be following up and contacting individuals according to its contact tracing process and providing information to them on the next steps,” the release said.

“Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting have taken place in the impacted area since the positive case was identified.

“If the public has questions or visited the facility during this time period, please contact Health Line 811.”