SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 27

Hampton Inn and Suites, 110 Gateway Blvd, no times identified

Oct. 29

Real Canadian SuperStore, 411 Confederation Drive, 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Prince Albert

Oct. 17

Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 Street E, 3 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 18

Buckland Arena, 8:45 to 10:15 p.m.

Oct. 20-27

Smitty's Family Restaurant, 2995 2 Avenue W, 4 to 6 p.m. each day

Oct. 21 and 22

Value Village, #380 800 15 Street E, 2 to 3 p.m. each day

Oct. 22

Dave G Steuart Arena, 950b Exhibition Drive, 4 to 5 p.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 Street E, 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 24

Kinsmen Arena, 50 28 Street E, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 25

Grainfields, 600 15 Street E, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 Street E, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26

East Hill Esso, 2799 15 Avenue E, 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 Street E, 4 to 6 p.m.

Lake Country Co-op Food Store, 777 15 Street E, 4 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 27

Park Range Veterinary Services, 380A S Industrial Drive, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

McDonalds, 3625 2 Avenue W, no times identified

7-Eleven, 606 Branion Drive, 11 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 28

Holiday Inn, 3580 2 Avenue W, no times identified

Pharmasave, 1316 Central Ave, 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Bugsy's Bar & Grill, #20 2995 2 Avenue W, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Midtown Rink, 540 9 Street E, 6 to 7 p.m.

Dave G Steuart Arena, 950b Exhibition Drive, 9 to 10:30 p.m.

Fuel Stop Sports Bar, 3580 2 Avenue W, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Oct. 29-31

Cornerstone Insurance, 598 15 Street E, 12 to 12:30 p.m. each day

Oct. 29

B&P Water Shop, 1611-1 Avenue W, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Lake Country Co-op Cornertstone Gas Bar & C-Store, 801 15 Street E, 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Dave G Steuart Arena, 950b Exhibition Drive, 4 to 5 p.m.

Safeway South Hill Mall, 2995 2 Avenue W, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

7-Eleven, 215 15 Street W, 8 to 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 29-30

Super 8, 4444-2 Avenue W, no times identified

Oct. 30

Best Buy, 800 15 Street E, 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31

Dollarama Gateway Mall, 1403 Central Avenue, 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

November 1

Lake Country Co-op Food Store, 777 15 Street E, 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 26

The Sticks Billiards and Lounge, 5704 44 Street, 7 to 10 p.m.

Melfort

Oct. 29

Mac's Convenience Store, 208 Saskatchewan Drive, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Independent Grocers, 620A Saskatchewan Drive, 7 to 8 p.m.

North Battleford

Oct. 28

Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 11 a.m. to noon

South Vietnam Restaurant, 1076 101 Street, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

Territorial Place Mall (Cafeteria and Your Dollar Store with More), 9800 Territorial Drive, 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Oct. 30

Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A&W, 11401 Railway Avenue East, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Togo

Oct. 30

Silver Thread Drop-In Community Centre, 120 Main Street, 9 to 9:45 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 31

Silver Thread Drop In Community Centre, 120 Main Street, 11 a.m. to 12 noon

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.