COVID-19 case found in Martensville public school
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 5:21PM CST Last Updated Monday, October 26, 2020 5:24PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Prairie Spirit School division says a case of COVID-19 has been discovered in an individual at Lake Vista Public School in Martensville.
The school community has been informed and the Saskatchewan Health Authority is conducting contact tracing, the school division said.
To protect privacy, no further information will be shared according to the school division.
The positive case comes days after the SHA declared three outbreaks at high schools in Saskatoon.