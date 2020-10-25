SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak at Tommy Douglas Collegiate in Saskatoon.

On Oct. 25, the SHA said it notified Saskatoon Public Schools of a positive COVID-19 case at the high school, the second positive case since Oct. 18.

In a news release, the SHA said because it has identified two cases at the high school, an outbreak has been declared. The SHA said the affected classrooms and the school community has been informed about the new case.

According to Saskatoon Public Schools, classes will continue as scheduled on Tuesday. Monday has been scheduled as a professional development day.

Saskatoon Public Schools said to date the division has had 16 positive cases at 14 schools.