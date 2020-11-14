SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools revealed Saturday that positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at two schools; two individuals at St. Frances Cree Bilingual School, and one person at Ecole St. Gerard School.

In a release, the school division says they were informed of the positive cases by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Friday.

The school division says St. Frances switched to online learning on Nov. 10, and will continue with online learning through Nov. 18, and the SHA has completed contact tracing for Ecole St. Gerard.

In-person classes will continue as scheduled.

The school division says they are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers, but risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.