SASKATOON -- A person has tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Joseph High School and Holy Cross High School, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” GSCS said in a news release.

“The affected cohorts at both schools will switch to online instruction starting November 24.”

The school division says that with the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and the Saskatoon region, health measures must be followed to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in communities and the risk of it entering schools.