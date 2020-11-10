SASKATOON -- After consulting with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Saskatoon Public Schools has made the decision to close Queen Elizabeth School temporarily as a result of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"The SHA notified the school division about the positive case on Monday. Due to the contact tracing investigation, the school is facing staffing challenges for continuing in-class learning," the division said in a news release.

The school will reopen on Monday, Nov. 23. Students will move to remote learning during the closure, the division said.

"Public health officials will be directly contacting individuals who may have been in close contact with the diagnosed individual. Risk of exposure to anyone who was not in close contact is very low."