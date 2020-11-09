SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says some of its students will temporarily switch to online learning after COVID-19 cases were reported at four of its schools.

In a news release, the school division said Saskatchewan Health Authority(SHA) officials notified it on Sunday of a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at each of the schools.

The cases were identified at:

St. Frances Cree Bilingual School

St. Marguerite School

St. Luke School

Bishop James Mahoney High School

The SHA is conducting contact tracing and the division is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers, GSCS said.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low..

Classes at St. Francis will shift to online learning through Nov. 18 and some classes at St. Marguerite will transition to online learning through Nov. 20.

Classes will continue as scheduled at St. Luke and Bishop Mahoney, the division said.