New cases of COVID-19 confirmed at 2 Saskatoon schools
Published Monday, December 7, 2020 3:30PM CST
Personal protection equipment is seen on the teacher's desk in classroom in preparation for the new school year at the Willingdon Elementary School in Montreal, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools is reporting a single case of COVID-19 at two of its schools.
The school division says it was notified of a case at St. Augustine school and Holy Cross High School over the weekend.
It says affected classrooms and cohorts will switch to online instruction starting Tuesday.