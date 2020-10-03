SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) issued a statement Friday night, saying it was informed by the SHA of a third positive COVID-19 case at Holy Cross.

The first case was reported on Sept. 13 and the second was reported on Sept. 26.

“As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill. We hope they are doing well,” the school board said.

In a statement, GSCS said the SHA told them the individual who recently tested positive attended school while they were infectious early last week.

The school board said it is working with the SHA to inform parents and caregivers and that the SHA is conducting contact-tracing.

Risk of exposure for anyone who is not considered a close contact remains low, according to the GSCS.

The school board said classes will continue as scheduled.

In order to protect the privacy of the individuals, GSCS will not be sharing any further details.

“What we do outside of school or work can directly affect the health and well-being of people in schools. We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools,” GSCS said.

The school board is reminding students and families to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if they are ill, call HealthLine 811 if they have symptoms of COVID-19, practice proper hand hygiene and physical distancing and wear a mask when appropriate.