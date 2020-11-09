SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says some of its classes will switch to online learning after COVID-19 cases were reported at four of its schools.

In a news release, the school division said Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) officials notified it of a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at each of the schools.

The cases were identified at:

• St. Frances Cree Bilingual School;

• St. Marguerite School;

• St. Luke School; and

• Bishop James Mahoney High School.

The SHA is conducting contact-tracing and the division is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers, GSCS said.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, according to GSCS.

Classes at St. Francis will shift to online learning through Nov. 18 and some classes at St. Marguerite will transition to online learning through Nov. 20.

Classes will continue as scheduled at St. Luke and Bishop Mahoney, the division said.