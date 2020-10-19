SASKATOON -- A case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in a person at Caroline Robins School, according to a note to parents from the school’s principal.

“We are working closely with Public Health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students. The virus spreads from person to person by large respiratory droplets, like from a cough or sneeze,” said the email, dated Oct. 17.

“Public Health will be contacting parents/guardians of students and any staff/visitors/volunteers who may have been in close contact with the case and providing direction. This means if you are not contacted by Public Health, your child can continue to attend school.”

Caretaking staff have sanitized and disinfected all affected areas, the note said.

The province reported 66 new cases Monday, including 25 in Saskatoon.