SASKATOON -- A gospel worship event in Prince Albert has been connected to 86 first and second generation COVID-19 cases in 17 different communities in the province.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, many of the newer cases and outbreaks arising in the north are now third generation cases.

Public health’s contact investigation is an estimated 450 contacts.

The Prince Albert Full Gospel Outreach Centre has been fined $14,000 in relation to the event.

The Saskatchewan government reported 66 new cases on Monday.