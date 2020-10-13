SASKATOON -- The province has fined a Prince Albert church associated with a COVID-19 outbreak that’s spread to northern communities.

In its COVID-19 update on Sunday, the government said it has fined a corporation $14,000 for not complying with the public health order nor guidelines for places of worship.

The Prince Albert Full Gospel Outreach Centre shared several Facebook posts on its page saying it has been fined.

Wendy Temple, wife of Pastor Vern Temple, wrote that she’s thankful for his work helping the less fortunate.

“Our mayor Greg Dionne advised the SHA to impose a fine on The Prince Albert Outreach Centre that resulted in a $14,000.00 fine,” the post reads. “This is a man that Vern endorsed, campaigned and prayed for at the beginning of his political career.”

On Sunday, the province said 12 more cases in northern Saskatchewan have been linked to a series of events held at the church between Sept. 14 and Oct. 4. It anticipates that more positive cases will trace back to the church’s meetings.