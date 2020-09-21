SASKATOON -- Two more schools in Saskatoon have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.

On Sept. 21, Saskatoon Public Schools said it was contacted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority about two positive cases of COVID-19.

One case was at Colette Bourgonje School. The second case was at James L. Alexander School.

In a statement, Saskatoon Public Schools said the positive case has been shared with the specific classroom at each school and the two school communities.

The SHA said it’s conducting contact tracing and to protect the privacy of individuals, no further details will be shared.

The school division said safety protocols including mask requirements, proper hand hygiene, physical distancing and cohorting classes are how it is protecting students and staff.