SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Schools has been notified by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) that one individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at Holliston School.

The SHA notified those that were in close contact at the elementary school and will recommend self-isolation if necessary, according to a spokesperson for the school division.

The school has not received an indication of how the individual was infected and classes will continue as usual, the spokesperson said.

Holliston School school will enforce its mask and physical distancing policies as well as making sure students respect their cohorts, she said.