SASKATOON -- Positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in five more Saskatoon public schools, forcing one school to temporarily close.

Saskatoon Public Schools has decided to temporarily close wâhkôhtowin School after a second positive case was identified, the division said in a news release.

Effective immediately, the school will move to remote learning through to Nov. 20. The school is facing staffing challenges following contact-tracing investigations, the school division said.

Saskatoon Public Schools was also notified of a single positive case at four other schools, including Ecole Lakeview School, Montgomery School, Brunskill School and Marion Graham Collegiate, according to the news release.

Since students returned to school, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 43 positive cases at 26 locations.