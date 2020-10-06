SASKATOON -- A person at Holy Cross High School was in attendance while they were communicable during the week ending Sept. 25, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the school division of the case on Tuesday, GSCS said in a news release.

“We are working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers, and the SHA is conducting contact tracing. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled,” the release said.

“As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill. We hope they are doing well.

“What we do outside of school or work can directly affect the health and well-being of people in schools. We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.”