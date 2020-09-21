SASKATOON -- A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at the Valley Manor Elementary School in Martensville.

In a media release, Brenda Erickson with the Prairie Spirit School division said on Sept. 21, officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority identified a positive case at the school and the information has been shared with the specific class and cohort as well as the school community.

“Our thoughts are with this member of our school community and we hope they are doing well,” Erickson stated.

The school division said the SHA is conducting contact-tracing and to protect privacy, no further details will be shared.