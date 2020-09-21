SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a public notice after a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a trio of businesses in Saskatoon when they were likely infectious.

Saigon Roll Restaurant at 311 Ave. A S on Sept. 14 from noon to 1 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore on Sept. 12 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Walmart on Betts Avenue on Sept. 12 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Officials advise those who were at those locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.