SASKATOON -- McDonald’s Canada has closed a Saskatoon restaurant “out of an abundance of caution” after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, an employee from 2225 22nd Street West location reported that they tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a news release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the release said.

“We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

The employee worked their last shift on Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The company says any guests who may have visited the restaurant that day should take directions from the local public health experts.

“Maintaining the health and well-being of our crew and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adapt measures, where necessary. We continue to work with local health authorities to support our people and our guests, and look forward to getting back to serving our community as soon as we can.”